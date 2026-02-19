Suspect sought for groping 13-year-old girl on bus in Fresh Meadows: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly groped a 13-year-old girl on a bus in Fresh Meadows on Friday, Feb. 13.

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows are searching for a creep on crutches who allegedly groped a 13-year-old girl as she rode a Q48 MTA bus on Feb. 13.

As the bus was nearing the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Union Turnpike in Fresh Meadows just before 4:20 p.m., the suspect approached the youngster and grabbed her rear end, police said. He ran off the bus when it came to a stop at the intersection and fled in an unknown direction. The 13-year-old girl was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as having a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded winter jacket, light-colored pants, a black ski cap and black sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this forcible touching investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Feb. 15, the 107th Precinct has reported nine sex crimes so far in 2026, three more than the half dozen reported at the same point last year, an increase of 50%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are also on the rise in the precinct with nine reported so far this year, seven more than the two reported at the same point in 2025, an increase of 350%, according to CompStat.