Maspeth Town Hall hosted Saturday Night Arts last weekend, featuring three talented choreographers from throughout the borough who performed in front of a full house at the community space, located at 53-37 72nd St. in Maspeth.

The event was curated by local Maspeth resident and former professional dancer Selma Trevino, who started hosting the events at the venue in October 2025 and has been curating events for local talent in Queens since 2017.

Saturday night’s event featured performances from choreographers such as Dance Entropy, a LIC dance company whose residence is based in Green Space, owned by Valerie Green, who performed original works titled “Underground” and “Immeasurable,” Lou Sydel, a Ridgewood resident who did a solo performance called “New Voices, and Akiko Bo Nishijima, a dancer and yoga instructor from Maspeth who did a solo performance titled “The Moon Grinning,” with text and movement.

See photos from the event below: