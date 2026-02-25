Saturday Night Arts is returning to Maspeth Town Hall this Saturday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m., featuring a lineup of talented choreographers hailing from throughout the borough.

The event, located at 53-37 72nd St. in Maspeth, was curated by Selma Trevino, a Maspeth resident who began hosting it there in October 2025 to give local artists and performers a platform to showcase their work while highlighting something fun to do in the community.

“I wanted to bring more events to Maspeth. There’s a lot for kids and the elderly, but for those in the middle, there’s nothing,” said Trevino. “We had the first one in October — it was a great night, everybody enjoyed it, and after the performance, people just talked to each other, talked to the artists, so it became a night of interaction.”

Trevino has lived in Maspeth for nearly 20 years, including owning 69 Lane Studio with her husband, a fitness studio that offers yoga, mat Pilates, barre Pilates, and karate for all ages. Initially, they organized performances at their studio starting around 2017, highlighting a range of local artists and performers from the neighborhood. When the pandemic shutdown severely affected the studio’s ability to bounce back, the studio had to close and shift to in-home private lessons. Trevino also works at another nearby Pilates studio and teaches physical education at Barnard College (Columbia University) as an adjunct professor. With an extensive background in performing arts as a professional dancer for over 20 years, she never stopped connecting with fellow dancers and creatives along the way, inspiring her to restart the showcases, this time through Maspeth Town Hall, which allowed her to use the space for the shows. Saturday evening’s performance will be their third at the venue, with all proceeds from the show going to the dancers, making it a true labor of love to simply give performers a platform and a way to highlight their work.

“They are professional dancers, and they are giving their Saturday night to come here, so it felt important to support them as well as give support to the community,” said Trevino. “Because if we don’t have an audience, it can’t happen, right?”

Saturday night’s event features performances from choreographers such as Valerie Green, who owns Green Space, an affordable dance and performance venue in Long Island City, and is bringing her resident dance company, Dance Entropy. Also performing is Lou Sydel, a Ridgewood resident who Trevino met at the PhysFest, a community-led physical theater festival which they are both curators for, who will be doing a solo performance, and Akiko Bo Nishijima, a dancer and yoga instructor who Trevino met at her studio who also lives in Maspeth and will be doing a solo performance featuring a dance and story.

“We are going to have a night of choreographers, and I put three choreographers together for this event, from different neighborhoods, and the support from Maspeth Town Hall is always important, because they give us the space, and we all know how valuable space is in New York City.”

The performances begin promptly at 7 p.m., and afterward, guests can enjoy light bites and refreshments and connect with others in the community. The evening offers a great opportunity to forget about the cold and the snow for a couple of hours and enjoy performances from talent all over the borough, while meeting new people. Tickets, which cost $20 per person, may be purchased on Maspeth Town Hall’s website.

“We are giving them a platform to come and show their work, but at the same time, people who come also get to know them and get to know each other more,” said Trevino.