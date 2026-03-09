Housing lottery in progress for 18 units in Whitestone, rent starts at $2,450

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

A housing lottery is currently running for 18 units in a 7-story mixed-use building at 87-57 150th St. in Whitestone.

The building has 59 total residential units, with 41 being at market rate. All 18 units set aside for the housing lottery are intended for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210,600.

One-bedroom units account for 12 of the apartments in the housing lottery. The monthly rent for these units is $2,450. Up to three people are allowed to live in one of these units, as long as they combine to earn $89,006-$189,540 a year.

The other six apartments are two-bedroom units, which can house up to five people. Rent for these units is $2,750 a month. The required combined annual household income is $100,972-$227,500.

Units will feature hardwood floors, air conditioning, smart controls for heating and cooling, cable or satellite TV, intercommunication devices, patios or balconies, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Pets are not allowed, with the exception of service animals. Gas for heat and hot water are included in the cost of rent, but tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the heat.

Some of the other notable amenities available to residents of this building include covered parking garages, a shared laundry room, a gymnasium, security cameras, a virtual doorman, an elevator and an accessible entrance.

Michael Kang Architect designed the 7-story building and Ravinder Singh of Hillside Realty Holding LLC is credited as the developer.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 87-57 150th St. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by March 27. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Anyone interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 87-57 150th Street, AKA 150-02 Hillside Avenue Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.