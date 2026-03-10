Hundreds of runners bring Irish cheer to St. Patrick’s Day 5K and Half Marathon at Flushing Meadows Corona Park

A crowd of runners past the start line at the Queens St. Patrick’s 5K and Half Marathon in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, with James Poch, the co-captain of Queens Distance Runners and 7:00 half marathon pacer (seven minutes per mile), near the front of the pack.

Over 300 runners laced up their sneakers on Saturday, March 7, to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a 5K or Half Marathon at the scenic grounds of Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Organized by elitefeats, an event production company that regularly hosts races in the New York City metropolitan area, The Queens St. Patrick’s 5K & Half Marathon is an annual race that reportedly drew 369 registered runners this weekend, underscoring its growing status as a holiday tradition.

Across from the historic Unisphere, waves of participants bolted through the cold, vibrantly clad in green football jerseys and shamrock-themed t-shirts. Scores of spectators were talking among themselves and with the morning’s participants. The community-centric energy, powered by a shared love for the sport, filled the scene.

Some runners were there to enjoy the spectator support and late winter breeze. Others, however, expected to break a personal best. No matter the reason, participants bonded over training schedules, weather observations and upcoming races — conversations that eased pre-race nerves ahead of the start line.

Tiffany Giannone, a Fresh Meadows-based runner, participated in the Queens St. Patrick’s 5K to celebrate her Irish heritage. The 3.1-mile finisher also noted her initial expectations of beating a personal record before she was unwell. “I still came out and did it,” said Giannone, attesting to a resilience that is commonly found in the running scene.

Melina Loli, an Elmhurst-based runner, felt that the Queens St. Patrick’s 5K was “a memorable race” in a familiar park. When asked whether she was running the race for recreation or self-competition, Loli shared that it was “a little bit of both.” She added that her family visited from Peru to cheer her on, giving her the motivation to break a 5K personal best by a minute.

Melissa Cuadra, Loli’s niece, ran the Queens St. Patrick’s 5K during her first-ever visit to Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Cuadra shared that the morning’s event was “her first race” in the area.

“I think I could try to do it again with my friends or family,” added Cuadra, reflecting the sentiments of most runners during their World’s Borough debut.

James Poch, the co-captain of Queens Distance Runners, completed the Queens St. Patrick’s Half Marathon as a 7:00 pacer (seven minutes per mile), motivating participants to cross the finish line with personal records. The morning’s event was part of his relaxed mileage ahead of the United Airlines NYC Half, a highly anticipated race on Sunday, March 15.

And all was done while wearing a pair of jeans.

“Gotta keep these things goofy and fun, you know?” Poch quipped. “I used to take training a little too seriously, so now I just find little things to sprinkle in fun.”

When asked whether he would participate in the St. Patrick’s Day tradition next year, Poch said that supporting small local races is becoming more popular in the wake of “the running boom,” a sports phenomenon defined by an increased demand in race participation across the country. Poch added that local races underscore the importance of community-building — an aspect that goes beyond brand names.

The event’s beneficiary is the Never Stop Running Foundation (NSRF), a nonprofit organization committed to supporting and inspiring elite athletes at the local, national and international levels. The Queens St. Patrick’s 5K and Half Marathon is among the annual races in the NSRF Series, a collective of local events dedicated to inclusive running spaces.

As of press time, the Queens St. Patrick’s 5K winners were Julien Renault (men’s winner in 16 minutes and 23 seconds) and Jolie Lucas (women’s winner in 22 minutes and 29 seconds). The Queens St. Patrick’s Half Marathon winners were Jim Goldie (men’s winner in one hour, 15 minutes and 12 seconds) and Tara Muijlwijk (women’s winner in one hour, 23 minutes and 33 seconds).

To find out more information about the NSRF Series, visit their website.