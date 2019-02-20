Queens men charged after allegedly attacking corrections officers after their court appearances

Two Queens men were indicted for violently attacking three corrections officers at the Queens Detention Center in January, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Brandon Bledman, 23, of Queens Village, and Nicholas Morris, 22, of Jamaica, were each arraigned on one count of assault on a peace officer, three counts of second-degree assault and one count of obstruction of governmental administration. Both men were remanded to custody and are due to return to court on April 23.

If convicted, both Bledman and Morris face up to 15 years in prison.

“The defendants in this case are accused of attacking three correction officers, who were simply doing their job and coordinating transport for defendants going back to Rikers Island following court appearances,” said District Attorney Richard A. Brown. “The two men accused in this case allegedly refused to comply with orders and attacked the officers, causing serious injuries. This kind of conduct is not acceptable and the defendants will be held accountable for their alleged actions.”

According to charges, on Jan. 25 Bledman and Morris, who both have pending cases in which they are being held in lieu of bail, were at the Queens Detention Center Annex waiting for transported back to Rikers Island following a scheduled court appearance. Bledman and Morris allegedly exited a holding space without authorization.

When they were instructed by members of the Department of Correction to re-enter the holding space, the two men allegedly refused. At that point, Bledman and Morris allegedly attacked three correction officers. All three officers received extended medical treatment for their injuries.