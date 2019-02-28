Long Island man cuffed for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy at a Queens deli

A Long Island man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage boy at inside a Laurelton deli back in November.

46-year-old Xavier Johnson, of Glen Cove, allegedly attacked the 13-year-old boy at the Hands Deli, located at 233-14 Merrick Blvd., at 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2018.

Police say that Johnson, who went by “Mel”, sexually assaulted the boy, and then allegedly forced the teen to perform a sex act on him. Johnson then allegedly fled the scene.

EMS responded to the scene and took the boy to North Shore Manhasset Hospital, where he was treated and released.

After receiving a tip regarding his whereabouts, police arrested Johnson without consequence at an undisclosed location on Long Island on Feb. 26. He was charged with committing a criminal sex act and acting in a manner that is injurious to a child.