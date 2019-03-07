When looking for a new home, different homebuyers can take certain things into consideration. Are they looking for a home that they can remodel to truly make it their own, or are they looking for their very first place?
This week we’re featuring three homes that just hit the market in Douglaston and New Hyde Park that are great options for any walk of life. Check out the details below and make an appointment to see them soon!
MLS: 3105695
329 Warwick Ave., Douglaston, NY 11363
Listing Price: $1,100,000
Details: Originally built in 1923, this Douglaston colonial needs some love to be molded into the home of your dreams. Features include three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one full, one half), a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen, an office space, a detached garage, and a basement and walk-up attic for additional storage. The home also has beach and docking rights, making it an ideal place to be in the summer.
For more information, contact listing agents Carolyn Meenan at 917-796-2990 or Pattie Rifino at 646-361-3325.
MLS: 3106349
32 Allen St., New Hyde Park, NY 11040
Listing Price: $599,000
Details: This traditional A-line cape offers plenty of space for a family to settle down. Features include three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one full, one half), an eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, a partially finished basement and a detached garage. The house is nearby local transportation and shops, plus has incredible curb appeal in the neighborhood.
For more information, contact listing agents Donna Rubertone at 516-662-7475 or Irene Nictas at 917-518-3031.
MLS: 3106453
43-25 Douglaston Pkwy 6G, Douglaston, NY 11363
Listing Price: $279,688
Details: This Douglaston co-op is a great option for those looking for their first place. Features include one bedroom, one full bathroom, a kitchen, living room, dining area, and hardwood floors throughout. The building is located just one block away from local buses and the LIRR, giving you plenty of access to nearby schools, stores and more.
For more information, contact listing agent Sandy Hart at 516-297-8081.
