As we inch closer to spring, the weather won’t be the only thing changing. The Queens real estate market will also be heating up with new listings for prospective homebuyers to see.
This week, we’re showing off three homes that just hit the market in Queens: A Douglaston colonial with water views and beach rights, a Bayside condo that boasts resort-style living and a Bellerose colonial that’s been completely renovated.
MLS: 3106610
15 Manor Rd., Douglaston, NY 11363
Listing Price: $2,200,000
Details: Originally built in 1920, this beautiful colonial sits comfortably in the Douglas Manor Landmark District. Features include four bedrooms, three bathrooms (two full, one half), a formal living room with a fireplace and water views, a dining room with a built-in window seat, an eat-in kitchen, a library, office space, a spacious yard and an attached garage. In addition to water views, this home comes with beach rights and association docking rights, making it a great spot when summer rolls around.
For more information, contact listing agents Carolyn Meenan at 917-796-2990 or Pattie Rifino at 646-361-3325.
MLS: 3107361
206-02 Emily Rd. 36U, Bayside, NY 11360
Listing Price: $818,000
Details: This pet-friendly Bayside condo boasts resort-style living and amazing water views. Features include three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, an open floor plan for the living room/dining room, an attached garage and driveway parking. Residents also have access to a gym, an indoor and outdoor pool, tennis courts, 24-hour security and more.
For more information, contact listing agents Irene Nictas at 917-518-3031 Patricia Gahan Moroney at 516-313-8966.
MLS: 3106730
247-30 90th Ave., Bellerose, NY 11426
Listing Price: $645,000
Details: This Bellerose colonial is spacious, bright and has been completely renovated. Features include three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a formal living room and dining room, an eat-in kitchen, a large basement with laundry and an attic for storage. The home is near all major highways and Jericho Turnpike, giving you ample access to the rest of the borough and Long Island.
For more information, contact listing agent Teresa Reid at 917-318-0299.
