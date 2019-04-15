Commonpoint Queens in Little Neck dedicates brand-new lobby to daughter of center’s founders

A social services organization based in Little Neck cut the ribbon on a newly renovated lobby dedicated to the daughter of its founders Samuel and Helen Field.

On April 12, the Commonpoint Queens’ Samuel Field Center community came together for the dedication of the newly renovated Claire Field Perlman Lobby.

The organization invited Perlman’s children, Toni Young and John Perlman, grandchildren and local elected officials Councilmen Paul Vallone and Barry Grodenchik and Assembly members Nily Rozic and Ed Braunstein.

“We are very grateful to the Perlman and Young families for their four-generation-long support of the Sam Field Center,” said Lawrence Gottlieb, Commonpoint Queens’ Chair, Board of Directors. “We are delighted to open this beautiful and welcoming new space to the kids, families, seniors, and all the members of our community who participate in our programs. Toni Young and John Perlman’s contributions to the Queens community is incalculable. This lobby is just one example of their leadership.”

According to her New York Times obituary from 2016, Perlman was an active volunteer in her community serving as the vice president and board member of the Samuel Field YM-YWHA for many years and donating to several charities including UJA Federation of New York, The Samuel Field YM-YWHA, and Israel Goldstein Youth Village and Ramat Hadassah in Israel.

Honored this evening to be a part of the Samuel Field Y Dedication of Claire Field Perlman Lobby, named after the daughter of the late Helen and Sam Field, founders of this great community organization! pic.twitter.com/yPmNjW8Uw7 — Paul Vallone (@PaulVallone) April 12, 2019

Was delighted to be with so many people as we cut the ribbon on the new lobby @Commonpoint_Qns Sam Field Y. Come on down for all the amazing services. You won’t recognize the place. pic.twitter.com/vgd2Lepw02 — Barry Grodenchik (@BarryGrodenchik) April 12, 2019

In December 2018, Commonpoint Queens merged two existing organizations — the Samuel Field Y in Little Neck and the Central Queens Y in Forest Hills. The organizations, founded in 1954 and 1973 respectively, were originally created to support the local Jewish community but have extended their reach to the broader community in subsequent years.

To date, Commonpoint Queens has 52 sites in Queens which offer early childhood programs, summer camp, senior services, mental health resources, crisis support and health and wellness services.