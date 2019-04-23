LIC’s Gantry Plaza champions female athletes with new pick-up basketball league

For the first time this summer, Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City will host “Queens Rules Girls Program,” a pick-up basketball league for girls during the months of May and June.

“We’ve seen a huge interest in girls specifically underserved. So I wanted to try all girls program along with the regular kids program that we do,” said Andrew Williams, the Gantry Plaza park manager.

The program will bring together girls in grades three to eight for a supervised game of basketball from 4 to 5:15 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday from May 3 to June 25 at the park’s basketball courts on 48th Ave. in Long Island City.

The new basketball programming aims to help young players get the hang of community pick-up games, under the guidance of Coach Andrew Klein.

The cost is $60, which will be donated back to the park for future programs in LIC. It’s not necessary to be available for all the sessions. Players can choose to come as much as they want.

Game clocks, basketball equipment and drinks will be provided.

The park will also host a free outdoor tournament for adults from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 8 and for kids from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 9.

To register and get more information, visit LICYSL.org or email licyouthsports@gmail.com.