Roommate finds man dead in Sunnyside home, police investigation underway

Photo via Google Maps
The 40th Street home in Sunnyside where a 42-year-old man was found dead on May 22.

Cops are investigating the death of a 42-year-old man in Sunnyside on Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the man’s roommate discovered him unconscious and unresponsive inside of a room at a home on 40th Street between Skillman and 43rd Avenues at 8 a.m. on May 22.

The NYPD received a 911 call for assistance from the location, sending officers from the 108th Precinct and EMS units rushing to the scene. Paramedics pronounced the man dead a short time later.

According to authorities, there were no visible signs of trauma on the man, and no signs of any forced entry. His body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police do not suspect any foul play at this time.

