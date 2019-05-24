Three bus riders in Jamaica attack man for his phone while on board a bus

Cops are looking for a trio who attacked a man and stole his phone while riding the bus in Jamaica.

According to authorities, at 3:25 p.m. on May 9, a 20-year-old man was riding the Q43 bus as it reached the corner of Hillside Avenue and Parsons Boulevard. That’s where, cops said, three unknown men approached the man and proceeded to kick him repeatedly.

Law enforcement sources said the attackers then took the victim’s phone and fled the bus on Parsons Boulevard.

Officers from the 107rd Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. The victim suffered a small cut to his lip, but refused medical attention at the scene.

On May 23, the NYPD released images of the three suspects, each of whom were described as black men. One perpetrator had black hair and wore a green sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. The second suspect was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, and a blue backpack.

Cops said the third man, also described as having black hair, was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, red jacket, an earring in his left ear and a backpack.

