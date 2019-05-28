Subway-riding creep wanted for rubbing his body on a sleeping teen on the 7 train in Corona

Cops are looking for a creep who rubbed his body against a teen who was sleeping on the 7 train in Corona.

According to police, at 3:45 p.m. on May 26, a 15-year-old girl was asleep on a Queens-bound 7 train. As the train was approaching the Junction Boulevard station, an unknown man proceeded to press his body against the victim while she was asleep.

The suspect fled the train at the Junction Boulevard station.

The suspect is described as an Asian man in his early 20s, with black hair and standing between 5 feet, 11 inches and 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black turtleneck shirt, gray shorts, and multicolored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.