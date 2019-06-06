Stray bullets from Laurelton gunfight graze and injure two senior women in their home: cops

Police are investigating a shooting on the streets of Laurelton that left two senior women injured on Wednesday night.

According to police, at 11:40 p.m. on June 5, officers from the 105th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding two people shot at a home on 136th Avenue near 220th Place.

When they arrived at the scene, authorities said, cops found two women, aged 82 and 74, had been grazed by bullets.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that the women were struck as a result of a gun fight between unknown individuals outside of the home.

The 82-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her right shoulder and the 74-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her left forearm.

Paramedics took both victims to Jamaica Hospital, where they are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

