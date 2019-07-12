Man throws wrench at foe during fight at Jackson Heights subway station, strikes and injures woman: cops

Detectives need the public’s help in finding a man who assaulted a woman with a thrown wrench on a Jackson Heights subway station platform earlier this month.

Law enforcement sources said the trouble began at 4:25 p.m. on July 1, when the suspect got into a dispute with another man on the Jamaica-bound platform of the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights station.

Seconds later, the argument turned physical, and cops said the perpetrator threw a wrench at his opponent. But the hurled hardware wound up striking a 64-year-old woman in the forehead as she sat on a nearby bench.

The perpetrators fled the scene, police noted.

Officers from the 110th Precinct and NYPD Transit Bureau 20 responded to the incident along with EMS units. Paramedics brought the injured woman to a local hospital for treatment of head lacerations.

On July 11, the NYPD released video footage of the wrench-throwing assailant inside a nearby restaurant shortly after the incident. The exacerbated, thirsty suspect is shown purchasing a bottle of water.

Anyone with information regarding the perpetrator’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.