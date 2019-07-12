Two arrested in domestic incident turned drug bust in Jackson Heights: cops

Cops found a stash of hallucinogenic drugs and thousands of dollars in cash inside a Jackson Heights home on Thursday afternoon while responding to a domestic dispute.

According to police, at 2 p.m. on July 11, officers from the 115th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic incident at a home in the vicinity of 34th Road and 94th Street.

Upon their arrival, authorities said, Gregory Dupiton, 41, told officers that after getting into an argument with his girlfriend, 18-year-old Denise Galvan, she allegedly intentionally caused damage to his windshield wipers, driver’s side view mirror and scratched his driver’s side window.

A further investigation found that Dupiton was wanted for questioning for a separate incident. Police took both Dupiton and Galvin into custody and removed Dupiton’s vehicle to the 115th Precinct.

A search of the car uncovered various drugs and drug paraphernalia, including marijuana, mushrooms, THC oil, a knife and approximately $22,000 in cash. Further investigation found that Dupiton was wanted for two separate incidents: one on July 7 where he allegedly broke Galvin’s phone and punched her in the face with a closed fist and one on July 8 where he allegedly broke Galvin’s printer by stomping on it inside of their home.

Dupiton was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, money laundering, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of marijuana, assault and criminal mischief. Galvin was also charged with criminal mischief for the damage to the car.

The 115th Precinct tweeted out praise to the officers on the scene for handling the incident.