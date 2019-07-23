Crook reaches over counter to swipe cash from register at Richmond Hill pharmacy: cops

Photo via Twitter/@NYPD102Pct

The NYPD is searching for a man who stole cash from a pharmacy in Richmond Hill.

Authorities say that at 6:40 p.m. on July 21, an unknown man entered a Walgreens, located at 132-50 Metropolitan Ave. Once inside, the suspect held a hard object under his shirt and demanded money from the register.

After the suspect stated, “Do you want to die? Hand over the money!”, he reached over the counter and swiped approximately $586 in cash. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The 104th Precinct tweeted out the following photos of the suspect:

Anyone with information about the robbery can call the 102nd Precinct Detective Squad at 718-805-3212.

