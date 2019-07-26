Jamaica woman cuffed for trying to perform an animal sacrifice ritual at a Long Island park

A Jamaica woman was arrested alongside three other individuals for attempting to perform an animal sacrifice ritual in a Long Island park.

Heidy Ralda Guardado, 49, was charged with animal cruelty, according to the Suffolk County SPCA.

Guardado allegedly admitted to purchasing two chickens in New York City and put them in her trunk to drive two hours to Bubble Falls, a fishing area in Great River, Long Island. At the time, 4:30 p.m., it was 83 degrees outside and the chickens appeared to be lethargic inside of the cage. No food or water was available to the chickens.

The SPCA stated that the chickens were found by the water along with ritualistic items consistent with performing a specific ritual that is black magic against an individual, which requires a sacrifice. The chickens were confiscated at the time of Guardado’s arrest and were transported to an animal sanctuary on Long Island.

Guardado is due to return to court on Sept. 24. New York State DEC Officers also issued summonses to Guardado for illegal activities at a New York State Park facility.