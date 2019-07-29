These Queens schools have online supply lists ready to help parents buy what their kids need for September

Over two dozen Queens schools are taking the hassle out of back-to-school shopping by providing ready-to-order school supplies lists online.

TeacherLists.com offers a platform where parents can access their child’s school supply list online. Parents can then navigate to pre-filled shopping carts on Target, Walmart, Office Depot, Amazon or Staples to buy their list and send it right to their home.

“For decades, the supply list process has been a frustration for parents,” said Charles Field, CEO of TeacherLists. “Where to find the lists? When are they available? Forgetting the list on the counter at home. Hunting the aisles for the specific items their teacher has requested. All of those issues are solved with TeacherLists.”

With over 50,000 schools listed, TeacherList.com has more than 1 million classrooms that are live on the site. Each list has required items as well as requested items for each classroom, plus notes and clarifications from teachers and school staff.

The following Queens schools currently have school supplies lists available online:

Irwin Altman Middle School 172, Glen Oaks

I.S. 77, Ridgewood

Robert H. Goddard M.S. 202, Ozone Park

Louis Pasteur M.S. 67, Little Neck

P.S. 11 Kathryn Phalen School, Woodside

P.S./M.S. 164 Queens Valley School, Flushing

P.S. 169 Bay Terrace School, Bayside

P.S. 176 Cambria Heights Elementary School, Cambria Heights

P.S. 195 William Haberle School, Rosedale

P.S. 36 St. Albans School, St. Albans

P.S./I.S. 102Q Bayview, Elmhurst

The Dorothy Bonawit Kole School, Middle Village

P.S. 7/51st Avenue Academy, Elmhurst

BELL Academy, Bayside

Francis Lewis High School, Fresh Meadows

Holy Martyrs Armenian Day School, Oakland Gardens

I.S. 119 The Glendale, Glendale

Our Lady Of Hope Elementary School, Flushing

Our Lady Of The Snows Catholic Academy, Glen Oaks

Our Lady Of Victory Elementary School, Floral Park

P.S. 177Q, Fresh Meadows

P.S. 361Q, The Woodside Community School, Woodside

P.S. 376Q, Bayside

P.S. 811, Little Neck

P.S./I.S. 268, Jamaica

Q300, 30th Avenue School, Astoria

Solomon Schechter School, Flushing

St. Agnes Academic High School, College Point

St. Francis Of Assisi Catholic Academy, Astoria

St. Kevin Catholic Academy, Flushing

St. Leo Catholic Academy, Corona

Yeshiva Of Central Queens, Flushing

For more information or a to see a complete list of schools in New York, visit teacherlists.com.