Free mammogram bus coming to southeast Queens lawmaker’s office this month

A free mammogram bus is coming to southeastern Queens.

Senator Leroy Comrie will partner with the American-Italian Cancer Foundation to host a free mammography and clinical breast exam services between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at his district office at 113-43 Farmers Blvd. in St. Albans.

The AICF’s state of the art bus, which has been serving women for twenty-five years, provides a mammogram procedure takes approximately 20-30 minutes as does its clinical breast exam. If the exam detects an irregularity or requires additional testing, the AICF service will call patients to direct them to one of a follow-up hospitals appointment in the borough.

The program does ask for information, such as name, address, age and telephone number in the case that follow-up care is needed but, all residents have a right to medical treatment regardless of their immigration status.

Services are by appointment only. Eligible participants include women between the ages of 40 and 79 who either have or do not have health insurance or who have not received a mammogram in the past 12 months. No co-pays are required and deductibles are waived. Uninsured patients are welcome.

To schedule an appointment, call Senator Comrie’s office (718) 765-6359. Appointment availability is limited, and appointments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis.

To support the American-Italian Cancer Foundation’s Mammogram Bus, you may visit their website to donate at www.americanitaliancancer.org.