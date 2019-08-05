Whitestone residents call for one-way street sign to prevent future accidents after car swerves into fire hydrant

(Courtesy of Alfredo Centola)
The white 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 that striked a fire hydrant at the corner of 5th Avenue and the service road of the Whitestone Expressway.

Following yet another car accident on Saturday at the corner block of 5th Avenue and the Whitestone Expressway service road, Whitestone residents are calling for a one-way street sign towards the bridge to prevent future accidents. 

“Once again, the accident took out the hydrant,” Alfredo Centola of the We Love Whitestone Civic Association told QNS in a statement. “The hydrant could have been a person, a child, or the woman and her daughter that just drove away from the legal spot in front of the hydrant. Once again, tragedy averted. FOR NOW.” 

(Courtesy of Alfredo Centola)

On Aug. 3, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the driver of a white-colored 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300, was seen by a New York State Trooper turning onto 5th Avenue and striking a fire hydrant, according to police. 

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Malique Gill, of the Bronx, was taken into custody for having an active bench warrant with the NYPD, police said. The trooper was patrolling the Whitestone Bridge and conducted a traffic stop on Gill, who was suspected of leaving the scene of an accident. 

Courtesy of Alfredo Centola

Gill was remanded to Manhattan Central Booking pending arraignment, police said. 

It’s certainly not the first time such an incident has occurred on the block. A few months ago, a tractor trailer took out the hydrant and backed up, rupturing its diesel tank leaking gallons of fuel into the ground, Centola said. 

In another incident, Centola said, a car swerved into oncoming traffic and lost control totaling a parked jeep. Fortunately, the woman and her daughter got out a few minutes before the accident. 

(Courtesy of Centola)

“There have been too many close calls in recent years,” Centola said. “This block is dangerous and cars take a wide turn at highway speed, that is why residents of 5th Avenue are looking to make it a one-way going towards the bridge, to save lives.”

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Driver charged for role in a deadly five-car pileup on the Long Island Expressway in Maspeth
Driver charged for role in a deadly five-car pileup on the Long Island Expressway in Maspeth
Calls for street safety improvements in downtown Flushing intensify after woman is struck by vehicle
Calls for street safety improvements in downtown Flushing intensify after woman is struck by vehicle
Popular Stories
Queens Public Library will host free salary negotiation bootcamps for women this fall
Four dozen schools in every corner of Queens found to have lead paint during inspections: report
As Amazon eyes Maspeth location, environmentalist warns massive facility will increase heavy truck traffic


Skip to toolbar