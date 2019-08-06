Three crooks beat up victim and run off with his wallet in South Ozone Park: cops

Cops are looking for three men who assaulted and robbed a victim on the street in South Ozone Park before taking off.

According to police, at 10:20 p.m. July 29, the three male perpetrators approached a 34-year-old male at 111-17 Lefferts Blvd., punched him in the face and head, and removed his wallet.

The perpetrators fled the scene on foot. The incident was reported to the 106th Precinct.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the Detective Peter Ferrizz at 718-845-2261 or Detective Borough Queens South at 718-969-5005.