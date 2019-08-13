Queens County Fair to return in September with Unisphere-shaped corn maze

Next month, Queens residents will get a chance to explore an “a-maize-ing” tribute to the borough’s most famous icon, The Unisphere.

The Queens County Farm Museum will host its 37th Annual Queens County Fair on Sept. 21-22. The fair will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day and will feature carnival rides and midway games, pie eating and corn husking competitions, hayrides, pony rides a petting zoo and so much more.

Admission is $10 in advance ($5 for kids 12 and under) and $15 at the door ($8 for kids 12 and under). Tickets are available for purchase online. Senior and military discounts are available and Farm Members get in for free. Free parking will be available for fair-goers.

The fair also marks the opening of ‘The Amazing Maize Maze,’ sponsored by Con Edison. This year, the three-acre corn maze has taken the shape of Flushing Meadows Corona Park’s iconic Unisphere.

“This a-maize-ing tribute pays homage to Queens’ roots and celebrates one of our city’s most iconic landmarks, the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park,” said Michael Dockett, Queens Borough Commissioner for NYC Parks. “But most of all – it’s a bushel of fun! I hope that everyone comes down to the Queens County Fair to get lost in the wonder of the Unisphere.”

In addition to the carnival fun, the Queens County Fair’s Main Stage will feature comedian Randy Cabral, Phil Costa and the Something Special Big Band and the country-western band Savannah Sky. The Adriance Farmhouse will be open for guided tours and colonial cooking demonstrations and Andrew’s Honey from Union Square Greenmarket will host a pollinator workshop. Recycling pals Leif and Scrappy from NYC Department of Sanitation will be also be on-site to encourage organics recycling.

Queens’ Bridge & Tunnel Brewery will sponsor the fair’s beer garden and will offer 1697 Adriance Ale, a signature craft beer brewed exclusively for the fair. In addition to local fare for hungry fair-goers, the Farm Store will have an abundance of fresh produce for sale.

The Queens County Farm Museum is located at 73-50 Little Neck Parkway in Floral Park. For more information about Queens County Farm Museum visit queensfarm.org.