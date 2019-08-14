Flushing Taekwondo school to distribute 200 backpacks to children at its annual backpack giveaway

As the new school year approaches, a Flushing martial arts center is giving back to the community at its annual backpack giveaway to children who need backpacks for school.

Master Michael Ro, headmaster at Ultimate Champions Taekwondo, located at at 141-20 Northern Blvd., will be distributing 200 backpacks on Saturday, Aug.17, from 2 to 3 p.m.

Activities will include face painting, music, games, a bounce house, and other fun games at the Taekwondo school for the community to come and enjoy, Ro said.

Ultimate Champions Taekwondo, which has been in the Flushing community for 12 years, had its first backpack giveaway in 2017 and looks forward to hosting the event every year.

“This is just a little something that we have decided to do, to give back to the community,” Ro said. “Last year we gave out 100 and our goal was to double it this year. We have been successful in our fundraising to raise money to provide 200 this year for the community.”