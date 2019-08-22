Brooklyn gang member connected to Cardi B’s Flushing strip club assault arrested on drug charges

An alleged gang member from Brooklyn with ties to Cardi B’s assault in Flushing was indicted on federal drug charges.

Jeffery Bush, 35, was arrested on Aug. 22 at his home in Williamsburg on charges of cocaine possession with intent to sell. He was arraigned at the Eastern District of New York Courthouse in Brooklyn, where he was remanded to custody.

If convicted, Bush faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life in prison.

According to court documents, Bush is an alleged member of the 5-9 Brims set of the Bloods street gang. Between February and August 2019, federal prosecutors said, Bush allegedly possessed 280 grams or more of a controlled substance with a cocaine base with intent to sell.

Bush was previously indicted by a Queens County grand jury on June 25 for his alleged role in an assault at Angel’s Strip Club in Flushing.

Bush, along with Cardi B (real name Belcalis Almánzar), 26, and Tawana Jackson-Morel, 36, face counts of second-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, second-degree harassment, fourth- and fifth-degree criminal solicitation, fifth- and sixth-degree conspiracy and second-degree reckless endangerment.

Regarding the Flushing strip club case, on Aug. 15, 2018, Bush was allegedly at the Angels Gentlemen’s Club and Restaurant, located at 32-17 College Point Blvd. After 3 a.m. that day, Bush and an unapprehended woman allegedly placed an order at the bar with a female bartender and when she was in the process of serving the pair, the unapprehended female allegedly grabbed the victim by her hair, slammed her head into the bar and began punching her repeatedly.

Three additional unapprehended females allegedly joined in and also struck the bartender repeatedly. Bush allegedly recorded video of the attack and used his body to attempt to block anyone from intervening in the attack on the bartender.