Bayside Historical Society’s annual Totten Trot returns to the park on Oct. 27

Mark your calendars and grab your running shoes — the 18th annual Totten Trot in Bayside is returning for a day of running, fun and prizes next month.

On Oct. 27, the Bayside Historical Society will present their annual Totten Trot 5K Foot Race & Kids’ Fun Run through Fort Totten Park. Rain or shine, runners will go through the historic park, out to the Little Bay Path to the Throgs Neck Bridge before rounding back to the park.

The day will start with registration at 7:30 a.m. with the 5K race kicking off at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., the Kids’ Fun Run will begin. Children 12 and under will be grouped by age and do short distance sprints. All kids are encouraged to wear their Halloween costume and will earn a “cookie medal” for participating.

Just like in years past, cash prizes and trophies will be available to top three overall male and female winners in the 5K, with $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place. First, second and third place trophies and medals will be awarded to the male and female winners of the following age groups: 14 and under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79 and 80 and over.

Awards will be given out at in the ballroom of “The Castle” during a breakfast reception following the races. Participants can enjoy live music and have a chance to win raffles from local vendors. All runners will receive a free goodie bag full of gifts and coupons from sponsors of the 5K.

All proceeds from the event will go to support the Bayside Historical Society’s programming.

To register for the trot, visit events.elitefeats.com/october-2019-totten-trot-5k-bayside. The race is offering an early bird special and will cost $25 to register until Aug. 31; after this date registration costs $30 from now until Oct. 12, $35 until Oct. 26 and $40 on race day. The first 150 sign-ups are guaranteed a free t-shirt