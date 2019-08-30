Kids can get a jumpstart in coding at a new Bayside coding school on Bell Boulevard

A Silicon Valley-based coding school is expanding its reach to Bayside this fall.

In early September, theCoderSchool franchise owner Noreen Kazi will open up a new location at 36-35 Bell Blvd., Suite 104. The school is one of three New York locations Kazi operates, including ones in Syosset and Roslyn on Long Island.

The Long Island resident spent over 20 years creating educational curriculums and running programs focused on developing the next generation of leaders.

“I’m thrilled to build on the success of our two existing locations,” said Kazi. “Learning how to program computers is an incredibly valuable skill, and one that’s demand is steadily increasing exponentially in every industry. Through theCoderSchool’s project-based approach we strive to improve kids’ logic, ideation and creative thinking skills while preparing them for a successful future.”

Hansel Lynn founded theCoderSchool in 2014 in Silicon Valley and incubated the program with the help of his best friend Wayne Teng. The pair aimed to “show the next generation of kids how inspiring and exciting technology can be.”

Lynn and Teng wanted to provide children ages 7 to 18 with a welcoming environment wherein they could develop their computer programming skills. Students learn several coding languages including HTML, CSS, Python and Javascript.

TheCoderSchool philosophy of teaching relies less on software and “one-size-fits-all curriculums.” Instead, Code Coaches use a two-on-one teaching approach in which experienced coders act as mentors to small groups of students.

“As we continue to expand our presence throughout the country, it’s critical to find the right franchise partners who are truly passionate about setting kids up with a positive, life-long relationship with technology and coding,” added Lynn. “This is why we couldn’t be more excited about our continuing partnership with Noreen and Nisha. They have shown how passionate they are about our mission, and we are confident the new communities will see just how fun learning to code can be.”

Nisha Bhalla will continue her partnership with Kazi as the senior advisor for the Bayside school. The Harvard Business School graduate has extensive experience launching and scaling new products at Fortune 500 companies and healthcare startups. Bhalla is also the senior advisor for the Syosset and Roslyn locations.

“I couldn’t be more excited to continue to partner and work with Noreen,” Bhalla said. “We’ve built a great partnership over the years in Syosset and Roslyn, and it’s been incredibly rewarding to watch our vision continue to grow. We’ve received such a positive response from the communities we are already in and hope to bring the same positivity towards learning about technology in our three new communities.”

For more information, visit thecoderschool.com.