Ridgewood councilman encourages residents to appeal parking tickets from Fresh Pond Road

With a new, afternoon rush hour bus lane in effect on part of Fresh Pond Road in Ridgewood, Councilman Robert Holden advised drivers on Friday of a five-day grace period from being fined for parking violations.

Holden made a statement encouraging residents who received a parking ticket in the five working day period after the Department of Transportation put up new signage on Fresh Pond Road to make to enlist the Department of Transportation in their fight to appeal the ticket.

The new signs are a part of the DOT’s installation of a bus lane along the stretch that of Fresh Pond between Metropolitan and Putnam avenues.

During this period, constituents are “eligible to receive a letter from DOT. This letter can be used when appealing the ticket and it will most likely result in the ticket being dropped,” wrote Holden.

The DOT confirmed that they will provide drivers with an explanatory letter with the added qualification that “the letter will not adjudicate the ticket.” A spokesperson from Holden’s office said that the signs went up on Tuesday, Aug. 27. A DOT spokesperson said that drivers can contact the agency for clarification on whether they fall within this grace period.

Holden made it even easier on these drivers by offering to relay copies of their tickets through his office by sending a scan to avaichunas[@]council.nyc.gov or rkelley[@]council.nyc.gov.