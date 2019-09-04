South Ozone Park school to host free meditation event for beginners next weekend

A Flushing meditation center is organizing an event to help newcomers in South Ozone Park restore Feng Shui in their lives.

The New York Bodhi Meditation Center will host an Energy Bagua Health Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Colden Playground, next to P.S. 124, 129-15 150th Ave., South Ozone Park.

The center’s goal is to introduce residents to Energy Bagua, a form of meditation that is especially well suited to the fast pace of modern life because of its ease to learn, practical results, and all-ages appeal.

Bodhi meditation is a Buddhist technique form founded in 1991 that uses practical meditation methods to strengthen the body, and re-energize the spirit to increase mental health. Its movements are simple and easy to learn.

It was designed to improve energy levels, fertility, memory and the immune system while combating insomnia, dizziness, arthritis, lower back pain, seasonal allergy and chronic diseases.

The event is free.