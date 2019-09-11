As we start to shake off the summer heat and move towards cooler weather, fall is growing nearer. While the season of change is upon us, the real estate market continues to heat up throughout Queens.
This week, we’re highlighting two Beechhurst homes plus a house in New Hyde Park that all just hit the market.
MLS: 3161649
157-31 11th Ave., Beechhurst, NY 11357
Listing Price: $1,678,888
Details: This custom-built colonial boasts high ceilings, radiant floor heating and a private balcony overlooking the backyard in the master suite. Features include four bedrooms, four bathrooms (two full, two half), a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a den, an eat-in kitchen, an attached garage and a full finished basement. The spacious backyard and patio area offers a great space for entertaining friends and family.
For more information, contact listing agents Irene Nictas at 917-518-3031 or Evangelia Boudourakis at 917-751-6700.
MLS: 3161620
166-25 Powells Cove Blvd. #2E, Beechhurst, NY 11357
Listing Price: $475,000
Details: This great co-op sits comfortably in Beechhurst and has beautiful water views and country club living. Features of the home include two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, an open floor plan for the living room, dining room and kitchen, plus building amenities such as a garage with a full-time valet, access to the building’s gym, a 24-hour doorman, a heated, outdoor pool and a private dock. Laundry facilities are conveniently located across the hall from the apartment.
For more information, contact listing agent Stephanie Danias at 516-848-6814.
MLS: 3162035
32 Allen St., New Hyde Park, NY 11040
Listing Price: $599,000
Details: This traditional A-line cape offers plenty of space for a family to settle down. Features include three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one full, one half), an eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, a partially finished basement and a detached garage. The house is nearby local transportation and shops, plus has incredible curb appeal in the neighborhood.
For more information, contact listing agents Donna Rubertone at 516-662-7475 or Irene Nictas at 917-518-3031.
