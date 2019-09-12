South Ozone Park man cuffed for fatally shooting victim on a neighborhood street: DA

A South Ozone Park man was charged with murder for allegedly shooting a man to death outside of a neighborhood medical office, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Tevin Jackson, 38, was arrested in Oyster Bay, NY on Sept. 10. He was arraigned on Sept. 11 and charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Jackson was remanded to custody and ordered to return to court on Oct. 9. If convicted, Jackson faces 25 years to life in prison.

According to charges, at around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 30, Jackson allegedly approached the victim, 29-year-old Tyrell Rice, as he walked along Rockaway Boulevard near 135th Street. Jackson then allegedly shot Rice, who is also know as “Shots Fired,” once in the chest before fleeing the scene.

EMS rushed Rice to Jamaica Hospital, where he ultimately died of his injury.

“This was a directed hit on a young man who was just 29 years old. After allegedly shooting the victim once in the chest, the defendant fled the scene and the county in an attempt to escape justice,” said acting District Attorney John M. Ryan. “But, he is back in our jurisdiction thanks to the great work of the Regional Fugitive Task Force and he will now be held accountable for this alleged act of senseless gun violence in our community.”