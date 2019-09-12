Woodhaven and Richmond Hill neighborhoods among the safest in Queens, report finds

A new report sought to find out which neighborhoods in New York City were among the safest.

StreetEasy recently released a report that takes a look at which neighborhoods in New York City are the safest to live in, using the NYC Crime Map as a guide. According to their findings, central and northeastern Queens neighborhoods were among the safest in the city.

The report found that the Woodhaven/Richmond Hill area, found within the confines of the 102nd Precinct, was the safest area in Queens. With a median rent of $1,685 per month, the area saw 8 crimes per 1,000 residents in 2018 and early 2019.

Following close behind was the Forest Hills/Rego Park area, found within the confines of the 112th Precinct. Though the median rent is higher than the Woodhaven/Richmond Hill area (raising up to $2,095 per month), they also saw 8 crimes per 1,000 residents in 2018 and early 2019.

The Bayside/Little Neck/Oakland Gardens area, found within the confines of the 111th Precinct, was found to be the third safest area in Queens. With a median rent of $2,000 per month, the area saw 9 crimes per 1,000 residents in 2018 and early 2019.

Visit streeteasy.com/blog/safest-areas-nyc to read the full report.