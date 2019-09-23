Cops seek suspect in Murray Hill robbery

Cops are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a Sunday morning robbery in Murray Hill.

According to authorities, a 63-year-old man was walking in the vicinity of Sanford Avenue and 159th Street just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 22 when he was approached by an unidentified man. The suspect then attempted to remove the victim’s cell phone and punched him in the face when the man refused.

The perpetrator then fled westbound on Sanford Avenue with $300, credit cards and the victim’s cell phone.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Flushing Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

