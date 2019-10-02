Search continues for two teenage boys caught in riptide waters of Rockaway Beach Tuesday

Search efforts resumed Wednesday for two teenagers who were reported missing off Beach 95th Street in Rockaway Tuesday afternoon.

Three friends were swimming when they got caught in a rip tide, according to the NYPD, and there were no lifeguards on duty as the summer swimming season is officially over. Surfers were able to rescue one of the boys, a 15-year-old, but the rescue effort was suspended Tuesday evening because of heavy surf, with no sign of a 16-year-old boy and another 15-year-old.

The police, fire department divers and the Coast Guard resumed the search Wednesday morning from Breezy Point to Jones Beach.

“There are no updates. The search continues,” an NYPD spokesman said.

As temperatures climbed into the 90s Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Bill de Blasio deployed additional resources to ensure safety at New York City beaches.

“We’re facing unusual heat for this time of year,” de Blasio said. “In response, we are deploying extra patrols to ensure a swift response in case of emergency, but it’s critical that all New Yorkers put their safety first and stay out of the water at our beaches.”

NYC Parks has increased its Parks Enforcement Patrol presence at Rockaway Beach and 12 additional officers have been assigned to the boardwalk and to patrol the beaches. An FDNY harbor boat will patrol the waters by the Rockaways and a Rapid Response Vehicle will patrol the shores with members trained to make cold water rescues. EMS units will be on scene to treat anyone in need. The NYPD will also deploy additional harbor search and rescue teams to patrol the beaches.

All beaches are closed to swimming since the season ended Sept. 8, and there are no Parks lifeguards on duty at city beaches. Signage warning visitors to only swim when lifeguards are on duty are posted at the entryways of all beaches.

After a 15-year-old drowned while swimming off Beach 88th Street in August, state Senator James Sanders Jr. demanded the warning signs be placed at all beach entryways. Four other swimmers had drowned in the waters off Rockaway in July after lifeguards went off duty at 6 p.m.

“How many people have to die, before we say enough is enough?” Sanders asked. “Rockaway Beach is beautiful, but it can also be dangerous.”