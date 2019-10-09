Woodside man arrested for allegedly raping his 12-year-old martial arts student: DA

A Woodside man was arrested for allegedly having repeated sexual contact and intercourse with a 12-year-old female student at a Sunnyside Tae Kwon Do studio, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Hector Quinchi, 36, is currently awaiting arraignment on charges of first-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child. If convicted, Quinchi faces up to 25 years in prison.

“The parents of this youngster trusted the defendant to teach the girl how to defend herself,” said Acting District Attorney John M. Ryan. “Sadly, the preteen needed protection from the karate instructor. The defendant is accused of fondling the girl and raping her. The defendant now faces a lengthy term of incarceration if convicted of these crimes.”

According to charges, Quinchi allegedly taught at Hugo’s Tae Kwon Do Studio on Skillman Avenue in Sunnyside, where the 12-year-old victim took karate lessons. It is alleged that between Aug. 15 and Oct. 5, Quinchi engaged in sexual contact with the victim. Charges also say that Quinchi allegedly raped the victim on Oct. 5.

If there are others who believe their child may have been victimized by Quinchi, please call the NYPD Child Abuse Squad at 718-261-2737.