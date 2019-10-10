Cops search for creep who groped woman in Astoria

Police are hunting for the man who allegedly grabbed a woman’s rear end in Astoria last month.

The creep allegedly approached the 21-year-old woman near 31st Avenue and 43rd Street within the confines of the 114th Precinct from behind and grabbed her butt, according to the authorities.

The perp then fled the scene in an unknown direction, cops said.

Police added that the victim was not injured during the encounter.

Cops released video of the suspect, who can be seen wearing a blue shirt, glasses, dark pants, and a hat.

