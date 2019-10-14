Early morning slashing leaves one man injured in Corona, suspect remains at large

The NYPD is investigating an early morning slashing that left a man injured in Corona on Monday.

Police say that at around 5 a.m. on Oct. 14, officers from the 110th Precinct responded to a call at a deli located at 41-01 103rd St. Upon their arrival, officers found that a man had been stabbed or slashed in the arm at the location following a dispute with an unknown man.

The suspect, who is described as a Hispanic man wearing a black hoodie, fled the scene to parts unknown. EMS took the victim to an area hospital in stable condition.

At this time, it is not immediately clear what caused the dispute between the two men.

A report from the Citizen app indicated that the victim may have been slashed with a machete, however the NYPD could not confirm this detail.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.