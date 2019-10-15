Armed police impersonator robs man at gunpoint in a Flushing basement

The NYPD is looking for a crook who impersonated a cop and robbed someone at gunpoint in Flushing.

Police say that at 11:40 a.m. on Oct. 1, a 35-year old man was installing a boiler in the basement of an apartment building in the vicinity of 45th Avenue and Robinson Street when he was approached by an unknown man, who police say forced his way into a basement apartment at the location.

Once inside, the suspect displayed a firearm and produced what appeared to be a police shield around his neck before demanding the victim’s property.

The suspect proceeded to take a bag, jewelry, an iPad, cash and clothing from inside of the location before fleeing the scene.

On Oct. 15, the NYPD released video of the suspect fleeing the scene in a silver, two-door sedan.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.