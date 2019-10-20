Crooks nab $680 from College Point deli: NYPD

Police are looking for the suspects who robbed a College Point deli last week.

The crooks entered the deli — located at 25-75 College Point Blvd. — just after midnight on Oct. 14 and flashed a knife before demanding money from the employees inside. The suspects nabbed $680 in cash and fled the location.

Police released surveillance photos of the alleged robbers on Oct. 19 and are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.