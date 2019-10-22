NYPD cop cuffed for alleged early morning domestic dispute in his Jamaica home

Photo credit: Adobe Photo Stock

A New York City cop was arrested in his Jamaica home following a domestic dispute with his girlfriend early Tuesday morning.

According to police, at 3:28 a.m. on Oct. 22, officers from the 113th Precinct arrested 33-year-old George Hudson. Sources familiar with the investigation say that Hudson had gotten into a dispute with his girlfriend at their home, located in the vicinity of 137th Avenue and 172nd Street, which resulted in Hudson forcibly taking his girlfriend’s cellphone.

Hudson’s girlfriend suffered a small laceration to her right hand. At this time, it is not immediately clear what started the dispute.

Hudson was taken into custody and charged with robbery, assault and harassment.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Woman found dead with neck injury inside St. Albans home in ‘apparent domestic’ incident: cops
Woman found dead with neck injury inside St. Albans home in ‘apparent domestic’ incident: cops
Detectives looking into death of man found in the backyard of a Jamaica home
Detectives looking into death of man found in the backyard of a Jamaica home


Skip to toolbar