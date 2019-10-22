NYPD cop cuffed for alleged early morning domestic dispute in his Jamaica home

A New York City cop was arrested in his Jamaica home following a domestic dispute with his girlfriend early Tuesday morning.

According to police, at 3:28 a.m. on Oct. 22, officers from the 113th Precinct arrested 33-year-old George Hudson. Sources familiar with the investigation say that Hudson had gotten into a dispute with his girlfriend at their home, located in the vicinity of 137th Avenue and 172nd Street, which resulted in Hudson forcibly taking his girlfriend’s cellphone.

Hudson’s girlfriend suffered a small laceration to her right hand. At this time, it is not immediately clear what started the dispute.

Hudson was taken into custody and charged with robbery, assault and harassment.