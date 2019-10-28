Taxi crashes into street opening of a Jamaica subway station: Reports

A taxi driver crashed into the street opening of a Jamaica subway station Monday morning, according to reports.

At around 5:15 a.m. on Oct. 28, it was reported that a driver crashed their taxi into the entrance of the 169th Street subway station, located at the corner of 169th Street and Hillside Avenue. A report from the Citizen App indicated that one person was taken to the hospital as a result.

The NYPD could not confirm any details about the incident at this time.