Taxi crashes into street opening of a Jamaica subway station: Reports

A taxi driver crashed into the street opening of a Jamaica subway station Monday morning, according to reports.
At around 5:15 a.m. on Oct. 28, it was reported that a driver crashed their taxi into the entrance of the 169th Street subway station, located at the corner of 169th Street and Hillside Avenue. A report from the Citizen App indicated that one person was taken to the hospital as a result.
The NYPD could not confirm any details about the incident at this time.
Queens | 169th St and Hillside Ave.
Taxi driver crashed into the entrance to the 169th St station. 1 person transported to the hospital.
— New York City 911 (@NYC_Alerts911) October 28, 2019