Queens Center for Progress Family Association celebrates fourth annual QCP Champions Awards

The Queens Center for Progress (QCP) Family Association, an organization committed to providing person-centered services and support to children and adults with developmental disabilities, celebrated its fourth annual QCP Champions Awards on Tuesday.

“The event is always fun and informative, as it honors individuals who attend QCP, highlighting their significant milestones during the past year,” Margaret MacPherson, QCP’s president of the Board of Directors and its Family Association, said.

The awards ceremony was held at their Adult Center Auditorium in Jamaica, and honored 13 individuals who participated in several of QCP’s programs. Some of those programs include Day Habilitation, Residential, Supported Employment, and Community Pre-Vocational.

The 13 honorees received recognition in several categories, such as School-Age Success (transition to inclusion programs, travel training) and Day-Time Success (success in supported work and day programs).

“The Champions Awards is my favorite event as we are able to recognize many people we support for all of their hard work and accomplishments that have been achieved throughout the year,” Josie Davide, director of QCP’s 164th Street Day Services, said.

Davide added that the awards ceremony “offers families the opportunity to connect with each other, share personal stories and hear updates and changes in the field of intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

QCP believes that their community plays an “integral role” in the nomination process, which is why they also identify an individual’s family and friends that have contributed to their achievements.

See the list of honorees below. For more information about the QCP’s programs, visit www.queenscp.org.