A suspect is in custody for allegedly stabbing a man in Ridgewood on Friday.

Police say that at 11:58 a.m. on Nov. 8, officers from the 104th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed at 55-07 Metropolitan Ave. A report from the Citizen app indicated that an ambulance was dispatched for the victim.

Shortly after the incident, police took a suspect into custody. Further details about the incident could not be confirmed by the NYPD at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.