Jamaica man sentenced for murdering a New Jersey man and injuring two others in 2016 shooting: DA

A Jamaica man was sentenced this week for murdering a New Jersey man back in 2016 and wounding two others, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Elvin Hernandez, 31, was found guilty of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in October. He was sentenced to serve 25 years to life in prison on Nov. 12.

“The deceased victim in this case was shot down by the defendant and two other individuals were injured,” said acting District Attorney John M. Ryan. “This was a senseless attack and the kind of gun violence that should never happen in our neighborhoods. The defendant has now been sentenced and will go to prison for a very long term of incarceration.”

According to trial testimony, at 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2016, Hernandez approached a vehicle parked in the vicinity of 89th Avenue and 139th Street in Jamaica and asked the three men who were sitting in the car, “Are you Kings?” Moments later, Hernandez fired several rounds into the car, striking 20-year-old Albert Shaper once in the chest. The driver suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and a third man sustained multiple lacerations from shards of broken glass.

All three men were taken to a nearby hospital, where Schaper was pronounced dead. The other two victims were treated for their injuries.

Hernandez was arrested three days later after the Violent Felony Apprehension team received a tip from an individual with knowledge of the shooting.