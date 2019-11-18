Bayside assemblyman to host annual holiday gift drive for local veterans and children

A Queens lawmaker will once again spread holiday cheer to the local community through his much-anticipated annual gift drive.

For the ninth year, Assemblyman Edward Braunstein is sponsoring the gift and toy drive for hospitalized veterans and needy and hospitalized children. Last year, Braunstein’s office received thousands of generous donations from District 26 schools, civic and senior organizations and residents.

“My office will collect donations of new items such as candy (sugar-free preferred), pajamas, robes, slippers, socks, sweaters, shaving cream, toothbrushes, toothpaste, playing cards, and puzzles to support our troops and bring cheer to hospitalized veterans. These donations help show our veterans how much we appreciate the sacrifices they made for our country. All gifts will be distributed to the men and women at the St. Albans VA Community Living Center, and the New York State Veterans’ Home at St. Albans,” said Braunstein. “I am also conducting a toy drive for hospitalized and needy children in Queens. Please consider participating by donating unwrapped new toys for children of all ages.

Those interested in donating gifts and toys can do so from now until Tuesday, Dec. 17. Donors can drop off wrapped presents to the assemblyman’s office at 213-33 39th Ave, Suite 238, to the offices of Dr. William M. Duke at 35-01 202nd Street and Community Board 11 at 46-21 Little Neck Pkwy.

For more information contact Braunstein’s office at (718) 357-3588.