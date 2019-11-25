Crooks steal woman’s wallet in Middle Village and use stolen credit card at a Brooklyn shop: NYPD

Cops are looking for three crooks in Middle Village who stole a woman’s wallet and then used her credit card at a Brooklyn store.

According to police, at 6:25 p.m. on Nov. 19 a 60-year-old woman was walking in the vicinity of 86th Street and 60th Avenue when two unknown women approached her from behind and tried to take her purse. As the victim resisted, her wallet fell out of her purse, and the two suspects grabbed it and fled the scene.

Later that day, at 10 p.m., an unknown man was spotted at Habib Livonia Grocery, located at 909 Livonia Ave., making several purchases with the victim’s stolen credit card.

The NYPD released video of the man taken from the store’s surveillance camera:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.