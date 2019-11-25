What are you thankful for? Tell Dime Bank and they’ll donate money to charity

What are you thankful to this year? Dime Bank is bringing back their #DimeGivesBack campaign for the 2019 holiday season.

Dime Bank is calling on the public to post photos and video on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram answering the age-old question, “What are you thankful for?” with the name of a local charitable organization and #DimeGivesBack. When you do, Dime will donate $10 for every photo and $15 for every video to the mentioned organization.

Over the past two years, Dime has raised over $53,000 for more than 50 local nonprofit organizations.

“We’re thankful for the great outpouring of interest and support shown by our community members for our #DimeGivesBack initiative,” said Patricia Strong, Vice President and Community Reinvestment Officer. “This year, we’re inviting you to join us once again in our efforts to give back to our communities and the charitable organizations that are providing a great service.”

Visit dime.com/dimegivesback for more information about how to participate.

