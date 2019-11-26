Cops seek crooks who stole over $17,000 worth of cash and property in Maspeth and Middle Village burglaries

Cops are looking for a pair of crooks who allegedly burglarized three homes in Middle Village and Maspeth and took off with stolen property and cash.

Police say that the pattern began on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. when a 51-year-old woman returned to her home — located in the vicinity of 53rd Avenue and 66th Street — to find that property was missing and called the police. An investigation found that two unknown men broke into the house through a locked back door, and once they were inside the crooks took electronics and cash.

The suspects also took the victim’s 2013 red Volkswagon Jetta vehicle, which was parked in the driveway. The total amount of property removed was valued at approximately $11,500. The two then fled the scene in a dark mini-van and the victim’s vehicle to parts unknown.

The suspects struck again at 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 14. At this time, a 51-year-old woman was in her home, located in the vicinity of 60th Road and 85th Street, when she saw the suspects trying to pry open her home’s locked back door. She confronted the men, who then fled to a tan mini-van and drove away to parts unknown. No property was taken during this incident.

Finally, at 1 p.m. on Nov. 14, a 27-year-old woman returned to her home, located in the vicinity of 60th Road and 85th Street, and found that property was missing. An investigation by police found that the suspects broke into the home through the locked front door, and once inside they took property and cash valued at approximately $6,000. The two crooks then fled the scene in a tan mini-van.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspects taken during the third incident:

The suspects are described as Hispanic men between 20 and 30 years of age. They were both last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.