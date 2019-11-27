Flushing martial arts center collects over 4,000 canned goods for Thanksgiving food drive

A Flushing organization known for its charitable contributions in the community is once again lending a helping hand this holiday season by collecting canned goods for families in need.

Ultimate Champions Taekwondo, located at 141-20 Northern Blvd, joined other Champion Martial Arts Franchise schools from Queens, Long Island, and Brooklyn on Nov. 21, collaborating with Operation Child Rescue (Known as Operation CR), a nonprofit organization that provides resources to children worldwide and improves their quality-of-life.

About 18 volunteers from Champions Martial Arts partnered with Operation Child Rescue collecting a total of 4,780 food cans, 748 non-perishable canned/boxed foods, and a donation of $205.00 for turkeys for Connect Church’s food drive, which will be feeding 800 families throughout the city this year.

“Champions Martial Arts and Operation Child Rescue were able to provide for thousands this holiday season and plan to do even more next Thanksgiving!” said Master Michael Ro, of Ultimate Champions Taekwondo Flushing. “I’m very thankful that we could be a part of this fundraiser charity, and thankful to all of the students from Champion Martial Arts to help out with the canned goods drive. It’s amazing to see we raised more than double last year to help those in need.”

Throughout the year, Champion Martial Arts works with Operation Child Rescue making a difference in people’s lives, according to Ro. Their next upcoming project for the holiday season is collecting coats and toys for the less fortunate, Ro said.

“Our numbers are going up every year and we’re able to help more people,” Ro said. “Last year, we collected 256 jackets that were donated with Operation Child Rescue at the 111th Precinct, and collected over 1,000 toys. Other times, we try to do events to raise money. Whatever people urgently need we try to help them out.”

William Dobie, one of the directors of Operation Child Rescue, said the organization is grateful for the many contributions by Champion Martial Arts students.

“Without them and their desire to help others in need, our donation drives wouldn’t be possible,” Dobie said. “It’s really all of the school owners coming together and participating allowing us to do the drives every holiday season, and it’s amazing.”